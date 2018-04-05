 Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman coming back to Blackhawks - ESPN — Nigeria Today
Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman coming back to Blackhawks – ESPN

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Sports


Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman coming back to Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville and general manager Stan Bowman will return for the 2018-19 season, team president John McDonough announced on Thursday. There was speculation about the status of both men's jobs after the Blackhawks failed to
