JOHESU had no agreement with FG – Adewole — Nigeria Today

JOHESU had no agreement with FG – Adewole

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Wednesday disclosed that the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) had no agreement with the Federal Government to warrant the current strike action.

According to him, the federal government had already constituted a high level body to look into all aspects of JOHESU demand including the financial implications.

He briefed State House correspondents at the end of Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “But let me also put it on record that when we came on board, JOHESU approached us that they have an agreement with government but we discovered that there was really no agreement with government.

“What they were able to provide were minutes of meetings held previously and we told them that no responsible government will implement minutes of previous meetings and of the 15 points demands, we have met 14 of them over the one and half years.”

According to him, the high level body, which met last week, is expected to meet again on Wednesday night.

