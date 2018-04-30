JOHESU: State health institutions set to join strike — Nigeria Today

JOHESU: State health institutions set to join strike

Preparations are on top gear for members of the Joint Health Sector Union,

JOHESU, in state owned health institutions to join their counterpart in

federal owned institutions in the ongoing industrial action.

Secretary, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, NANNW,

Rivers and Bayelsa States, Comrade Emmanuel Egwuatu, disclosed

this yesterday in Port Harcourt, warning that mobilization is ongoing to

drive home their demand.

"The situation is that, in a few days, workers in state owned institutions will

join us in the strike.

"I want to tell Nigerians and the various tiers of government that good

health is a basic need. Everyone has the right to good health, any

government that neglects this basic necessity is not worthy of existence.

"The federal government should arrest the current situation before it

produces spiral effects. Sicknesses and diseases have no friends nor

boundaries, particularly infectious ones," he warned.

Comrade Egwuatu berated the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, for

JOHESU's stalemate with the federal government which resulted in the

strike action.

He disclosed that there are several units that make up the health sector,

pharmacists, nurses, optometrists, dentists, etc, and each unit is as

important as others.

"Doctors always dominate the entire sector, usurp our rights and privileges.

Such marginalization caused the formation of this noble umbrella body,

JOHESU.

"We negotiated with the federal government for our rights and privileges

which it agreed to implement, but doctors went behind us to abort an

already concluded agreement.

"Ever since then, the federal government has refused to implement the

agreement that it entered into with us," he submitted.

The secretary posited that rather than address the situation, the federal

government went ahead to remind them of its 'no work, no pay policy'.

What about the 'no pay, no work policy, for a worker deserves his wages?

It would recalled that JOHESU, which is the umbrella body of other medical

departments except NMA, is currently on strike.

