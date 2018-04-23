JOHESU strike paralyses services at AUTH Gwagwalada — Nigeria Today

JOHESU strike paralyses services at AUTH Gwagwalada

Medical services were on Monday paralysed at the Abuja University Teaching Hospital (AUTH), Gwagwalada, following the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) since April 18. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents monitoring the strike at the hospital reports that staff at the X-ray, laboratory and administrative departments were not seen on duty. NAN reports that the nurses sections in different wards, pharmacy departments and cash offices were also under lock.

