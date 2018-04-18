JOHESU strike paralyses UCH Ibadan — Nigeria Today

JOHESU strike paralyses UCH Ibadan

Services at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, were on Wednesday paralysed as the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) at the hospital called out members out for the ongoing national strike. JOHESU officials went round the departments to enforce the strike. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it was a total strike in the strike as the enforcement team chased out health workers from their offices.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

