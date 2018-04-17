 JOHESU threatens to begin nationwide strike on Tuesday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

JOHESU threatens to begin nationwide strike on Tuesday

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The President of  the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), Mr Josiah Biobelemoye, said on Monday that the the union would commence an indefinite nationwide strike by midnight on Tuesday. Biobelemoye said this when he led the union executive on a courtesy visit to the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Jafaru Momoh, […]

The post JOHESU threatens to begin nationwide strike on Tuesday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.