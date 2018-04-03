 John Boyega choosing Nigerian stories to produce - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
John Boyega choosing Nigerian stories to produce – Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

John Boyega choosing Nigerian stories to produce
Exciting news! John Boyega will be developing a few Nigerian stories from which he intends to choose one which he will shoot. Excited yet? The British-Nigerian actor revealed this during a recent interview with CNBC Africa's Onyi Sunday on “Power Lunch
John Boyega “developing a few Nigerian stories” to make into a MovieBellaNaija

