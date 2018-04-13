John Boyega discusses his decision to go into Acting on The Accelerate Master Class | Watch on BN TV - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

John Boyega discusses his decision to go into Acting on The Accelerate Master Class | Watch on BN TV – BellaNaija
BellaNaija
John Boyega discusses his decision to go into Acting on The Accelerate Master Class | Watch on BN TV
Nigerian Hollywood actor John Boyega, on his visit to Nigeria, spoke at the Accelerate Master Class, where he discussed his career in film. Boyega discussed his decision to go into acting as his niche at 15, and seeking out opportunities for him to …
John Boyega Is Ready to Help Hollywood Tell African Stories — Starting with Nigeria
