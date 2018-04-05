John Boyega spotted with Dream Catchers, Ikorodu Talented Dancing Kids (Photos/Video) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

John Boyega spotted with Dream Catchers, Ikorodu Talented Dancing Kids (Photos/Video) – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
John Boyega spotted with Dream Catchers, Ikorodu Talented Dancing Kids (Photos/Video)
Information Nigeria
The A-list actor, whose latest movie, Pacific Rim, currently knocked off Black Panther as the top movie in the North American box office, ran into the talented kids twice during his recent visit to Lagos. John Boyega shared a video of their meeting …
