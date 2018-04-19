John Fashanu admits he paid brother Justin £75000 to hide he was gay - Evening Standard — Nigeria Today

John Fashanu admits he paid brother Justin £75000 to hide he was gay – Evening Standard
Evening Standard
John Fashanu admits he paid brother Justin £75000 to hide he was gay
Evening Standard
John Fashanu has admitted he paid his brother Justin £75,000 to keep his homosexuality a secret. Fellow footballer Justin, who played for Norwich City and Nottingham Forest in the 1980s, committed suicide in May 1998 after revealing he was gay eight …
