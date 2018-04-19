 John Fashanu admits he paid brother Justin £75000 to hide he was gay - Evening Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

John Fashanu admits he paid brother Justin £75000 to hide he was gay – Evening Standard

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Evening Standard

John Fashanu admits he paid brother Justin £75000 to hide he was gay
Evening Standard
John Fashanu has admitted he paid his brother Justin £75,000 to keep his homosexuality a secret. Fellow footballer Justin, who played for Norwich City and Nottingham Forest in the 1980s, committed suicide in May 1998 after revealing he was gay eight
John Fashanu paid brother Justin £75000 not to say he was gayESPN.co.uk
Ex-England striker John Fashanu paid his brother Justin £75k to keep quiet about his sexualityThe42
John Fashanu paid brother Justin thousands to keep quiet about sexualityJersey Evening Post
NAIJA.NG
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.