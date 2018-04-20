 Joho orders closure of Kibarani dumpsite by end of June - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Joho orders closure of Kibarani dumpsite by end of June – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Joho orders closure of Kibarani dumpsite by end of June
Daily Nation
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has ordered for the closure of Kibarani dumpsite within 70 days. Kibarani, the largest dumpsite in Kenya's tourism city, is an eyesore for both tourists and residents. The dumpsite is located along Mombasa-Nairobi highway
How Joho plans to beat Malaria in MombasaHivisasa

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.