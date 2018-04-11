Join us for a live-stream of the new battle royale game ‘Radical Heights’ — Nigeria Today

Join us for a live-stream of the new battle royale game ‘Radical Heights’

We’re streaming Radical Heights, the new battle royale game from Boss Key Productions, on Facebook Live at 3 p.m. PT today. The game just entered Steam Early Access yesterday, so we’re bound to run into some amusing glitches.

The post Join us for a live-stream of the new battle royale game 'Radical Heights' appeared first on Digital Trends.

