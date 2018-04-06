 Jonathan clarifies position on Cambridge Analytica - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Jonathan clarifies position on Cambridge Analytica
ABUJA—Spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, has refuted media reports linking the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, to the controversial Cambridge Analytica saga. Cambridge-Analytica. He clarified in a statement, yesterday
