 Jonathan denies knowledge of Cambridge Analytica operation - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jonathan denies knowledge of Cambridge Analytica operation – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Jonathan denies knowledge of Cambridge Analytica operation
Pulse Nigeria
The former president said he had nothing to do with the firm's operation in Nigeria. Published: 1 minute ago; Samson Toromade. Print; eMail · Jonathan denies knowledge of Cambridge Analytica operation play Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan (Al Jazeera
Nigeria's ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections: spokesmanReuters
Nigerian ex-president denies knowledge of hacking claims tied to Israeli firmThe Times of Israel
Cambridge Analytica: firm tried to influence election in Nigeria with violent videoBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
BellaNaija
all 33 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.