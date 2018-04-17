Jonathan’s N100 Note The Worst Ever- Muslim Group — Nigeria Today

Jonathan’s N100 Note The Worst Ever- Muslim Group

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) in a statement have declared the N100 note introduced by President Goodluck Jonathan on 19th December, 2014, the worst Nigerian note in history. In a statement prepared by the Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, he said that this is partly due to the removal of Arabic Ajami. Akintola also noted that the […]

The post Jonathan’s N100 Note The Worst Ever- Muslim Group appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

