 Jordaan files defamation case against Jennifer Ferguson, Irvin Khoza - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jordaan files defamation case against Jennifer Ferguson, Irvin Khoza – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Jordaan files defamation case against Jennifer Ferguson, Irvin Khoza
Eyewitness News
Jordaan's attorney, Mamedupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi has confirmed that the Safa has laid charges but refused to go into details. FILE: Safa president Danny Jordaan. Picture: EWN. Danny Jordaan · Irvin Khoza · Jenifer Fergurson. Email; Print. Share · Pelane
Danny Jordaan lays charges against Irvin KhozaHeraldLIVE

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.