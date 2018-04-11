Jos stadium ready for continental matches in May – official - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Jos stadium ready for continental matches in May – official – The Nation Newspaper
The Jos ultra-modern stadium will be ready for continental matches in May, Mr Plamen Iliev, Director, BCC Tropical Nig. Ltd, handlers of the project, said on Wednesday in Jos. Iliev told Plateau governor Simon Lalong, who paid an unscheduled visit to …
