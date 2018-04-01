Joshua calls out Wilder after beating Parker — Nigeria Today

Joshua calls out Wilder after beating Parker

Britain’s Nigerian-born Anthony Joshua moved a step closer to becoming undisputed heavyweight champion of the world on Saturday after beating New Zealander Joseph Parker on a unanimous points decision. The 2012 Olympic champion, taken to 12 roundsfor the first time in his professional career after 20 previous knockouts, added Parker’s WBO belt to his own WBA Super, IBF and IBO titles. In their title unification bout, the three judges scored it 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 to Joshua, leaving only Deontay Wilder’s WBC title still to conquer.

