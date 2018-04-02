Joshua Calls Out Wilder After Parker Win — Nigeria Today

Joshua Calls Out Wilder After Parker Win
Anthony Joshua called for a heavyweight unification fight with Deontay Wilder, saying it was “not time to sit back and enjoy the ride”, after beating Joseph Parker in Cardiff on Saturday. Joshua added Parker’s World Boxing Organisation heavyweight title to his International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association belts with a unanimous points decision over […]
