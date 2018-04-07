Joshua Dariye to Nigerians: Stop insulting leaders, elders on social media — Nigeria Today

Joshua Dariye to Nigerians: Stop insulting leaders, elders on social media

A former governor of Plateau state and senator representing Plateau Central, Joshua Dariye on Saturday called on Nigerians to stop insulting elders and leaders on social media. He made this call in Jos during the 75th birthday celebration of Senator Jeremiah Useni. Dariye said, “What Nigerians are doing on social media – insulting elders, leaders […]

Joshua Dariye to Nigerians: Stop insulting leaders, elders on social media

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

