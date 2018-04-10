 Joshua did not impress me – MikeTyson — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Joshua did not impress me – MikeTyson

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Mike Tyson has disclosed he has  doubts about the pedigree of Anthony Joshua after the British-born Nigerian became the WBO, IBF and WBA (Super) champion, Metroreports. Joshua beat Joseph Parker on points in his first 12-round fight as a pro on March 31, but the former knockout king failed to spark against the New Zealander. The […]

The post Joshua did not impress me – MikeTyson appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.