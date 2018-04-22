Journalist Joins Plateau Assembly Race — Nigeria Today

Journalist Joins Plateau Assembly Race

An Abuja based veteran broadcast journalist, Dr Ponfa Audu has formally declared his intention to contest for the Plateau State House of Assembly seat in the 2019 general elections. Ponfa, who is from Jat ward, said he will be seeking election for the seat of Langtang North Local Government in the Plateau State House of Assembly. Speaking during his […]

The post Journalist Joins Plateau Assembly Race appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

