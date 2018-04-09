Journalist petitions Police over threat to life by Kogi Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja — Nigeria Today

Journalist petitions Police over threat to life by Kogi Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja

Mr. Wale Odunsi, Deputy Editor of DAILY​​ POST, has petitioned the Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over alleged threat to his life. In a petition submitted to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday April 9, Odunsi stated that Mr. Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello threatened […]

