Journalist shot inside residence near Indian capital — Nigeria Today

Journalist shot inside residence near Indian capital

A journalist was shot and wounded critically inside his residence near the Indian capital city New Delhi, police said Monday. The TV journalist Anuj Chaudhary working with a Hindi news channel was shot Sunday evening in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) on the outskirts of New Delhi. “Last evening two assailants came on a motorcycle and barged […]

