 Jozi Hijacking Doesn’t Go To Plan After Victim Fights Back [Video] — Nigeria Today
Jozi Hijacking Doesn’t Go To Plan After Victim Fights Back [Video]

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Crime, Video | 0 comments

Karma? Some might call it that.

After following a couple to their home in Van Dykpark, Boksburg, CCTV footage shows three hijackers stop their car to get out.

They head inside the gates and things go quiet for a while – at least from a footage point of view.

However, soon the three hijackers return to their car and, well, that’s where things turn around drastically.

Watch below, and pop to the one-minute mark if you’re running low on time today:

So what happened? Well, after the hijackers kicked the couple out of the car, they were unable to reverse the car out of the driveway, which is why they ran back to their own getaway car.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the attempted hijacking, and explained that “the male victim jumped back into the car and reversed into the suspects’ car,” reports IOL:

Community members managed to apprehend two suspects and handed them over to the police.

Unlicensed firearm was also recovered from the men, Masondo added.

“An investigation is underway to establish if the car driven by the suspects was stolen and [whether] the suspects are linked to other crimes,” he said.

The men have since appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, where they are facing charges of attempted hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Well, what else would you expect from Boksburg, hey?

[source:iol]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

