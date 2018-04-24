Jozi’s New ‘Parking Police’ Are Taking The Piss Out Of ‘Jackass’ Drivers [Image] — Nigeria Today

Jozi’s New ‘Parking Police’ Are Taking The Piss Out Of ‘Jackass’ Drivers [Image]

Parking tickets suck, but for many South Africans they’re the kind of thing you bundle up in a ball and forget about.

What if the ticket called you out for parking like a jackass, though? Ah, we struck a nerve…

Over the past few weeks somebody has been driving around Jozi and telling it like it is, printing “you park like a jackass” notices and sticking them on offending vehicles.

Times LIVE snapped a picture of one such notice, and I think it’s a message we can all relate to.

I’m especially fond of the ‘how you can fix this’ section down the bottom:

Stop visiting public places – cool, you don’t have to ask me twice.

The notices first popped up last week at the Linkwood Hospital, plonked on two windscreens in the parking lot.

The hospital has distanced themselves from the issue:

“We do not condone behaviour of this kind and would certainly never have sanctioned the use of such signs on our premises. We have alerted the security team at the hospital and they will be on the lookout for anyone posting notices on vehicles in our parking area,” said Netcare Linksfield and Linkwood hospitals general manager Louis Van Der Hoven.

Did they also alert the fun police? You have to have guts to stick up signs like these, because if some ‘roided up monster saw you in action there would be hell to pay, boet. According to Automobile Association spokesman Layton Beard, two wrongs don’t make a right: “If you feel that someone has parked extremely badly, and that you really feel that you need to do something about it, I would advise that you contact the security personnel of the mall or wherever you are and highlight this,” Beard said. Beard said sticking an offensive note on someone else’s car should never happen. “Two wrongs don’t make a right. You are not the traffic warden. You are not in an official capacity and we absolutely advise you against it.”

Always remember that two wrongs don’t make a right, but two Wright’s did make an aeroplane.

I’ll let myself out.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

