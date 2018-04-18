 JPEG XS will be a faster format for 8K streaming, better VR, and safer drones — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

JPEG XS will be a faster format for 8K streaming, better VR, and safer drones

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The organization behind the JPEG is aiming to create faster streaming without sacrificing quality. JPEG XS is a new file format that offers faster — but not more — compression for better live-streams.

The post JPEG XS will be a faster format for 8K streaming, better VR, and safer drones appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.