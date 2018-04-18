JPEG XS will be a faster format for 8K streaming, better VR, and safer drones — Nigeria Today

JPEG XS will be a faster format for 8K streaming, better VR, and safer drones

The organization behind the JPEG is aiming to create faster streaming without sacrificing quality. JPEG XS is a new file format that offers faster — but not more — compression for better live-streams.

The post JPEG XS will be a faster format for 8K streaming, better VR, and safer drones appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

