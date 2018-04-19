Jubilee party rendered a big blow after ODM won Kinondo ward by election with a landslide. - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Jubilee party rendered a big blow after ODM won Kinondo ward by election with a landslide. – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Jubilee party rendered a big blow after ODM won Kinondo ward by election with a landslide.
The Standard
The Jubilee party and Kwale governor salim mvurya were rendered a big blow after odm won Kinondo ward by election with a landslide.The courts nullified jubilee's Juma Maone citing irregularities. This leaves Jubilee with only five seats out of the twenty. In the final tally Omar Hamisi of ODM got 3412 votes while maone of jubilee received 2704 votes. others were Mambo Abdallah of NVP with 28 while Chula mzee of DPK got twenty votes. COMMENTS. Comment Policy …
Raila's fresh headache after Kwale victory
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!