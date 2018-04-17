​Judge Nkola Motata: Judicial Conduct Tribunal Recommends Impeachment - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Judge Nkola Motata: Judicial Conduct Tribunal Recommends Impeachment – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Judge Nkola Motata: Judicial Conduct Tribunal Recommends Impeachment
Mail & Guardian
The tribunal established to investigate gross misconduct complaints against Pretoria High Court Judge Nkola Motata has recommended that he be impeached for gross misconduct. If the Judicial Service Commission agrees with the tribunal, it would then be …
'Drunk judge' Motata faces impeachment over racism‚ lack of integrity
Retired Judge Motata was 'racist' and 'lacked integrity' – judicial tribunal finds
Tribunal finds Motata's conduct on 2007 accident scene was racist
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!