Judges in top photo contest rule that anteater in winning image is stuffed — Nigeria Today

Judges in top photo contest rule that anteater in winning image is stuffed
A wildlife image that won a prize in a top photo contest has been disqualified after judges concluded it featured a stuffed animal. The photographer, meanwhile, insists the anteater in the picture is very much alive.
The post Judges in top photo contest rule that anteater in winning image is stuffed appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!