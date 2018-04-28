Judges in top photo contest rule that anteater in winning image is stuffed — Nigeria Today

Judges in top photo contest rule that anteater in winning image is stuffed

A wildlife image that won a prize in a top photo contest has been disqualified after judges concluded it featured a stuffed animal. The photographer, meanwhile, insists the anteater in the picture is very much alive.

