 Judgment on information about Buhari's London treatment for June 5 - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Judgment on information about Buhari’s London treatment for June 5 – The Punch

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Judgment on information about Buhari's London treatment for June 5
The Punch
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday fixed June 5 for judgment in a suit seeking an order compelling the Central Bank of Nigeria and its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to provide information on the amount Nigeria expended on President Muhammadu
Court delivers judgement on Buhari's UK medical trip June 5Premium Times
Court to Deliver Judgment June 5 on Buhari's Medical Bill SuitTHISDAY Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.