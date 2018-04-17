Juliet Ibrahim shows off her shaku shaku skills, solicits votes for Cee-c to win the show — Nigeria Today

Juliet Ibrahim shows off her shaku shaku skills, solicits votes for Cee-c to win the show

It’s only a few days away to the Grand Finale of the BBNaija Double Wahala show.

Nigerian celebrities are not left out of the fun as they have taken to their social media handles to announce their favorite housemates.

They have also made use of their Twitter and Instagram handles to beg their fans to vote for their favorite contestants.

Some picked one housemate while others are indecisive about their choice.

However, housemates who made it to the finals include Miracle, Tobi, Alex, Nina and Cee-C.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim on Sunday, April 15, took to her Instagram handle to beg her followers to vote for Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate Cee-C whose real name is Cynthia Nwadiora.

Her post reads:

“A special shaku shaku dance to one of my favorite songs – Hey Maami by @waleturner This is to say thanks to everyone who voted for our girl @ceec_official remember fam it’s time to VOTE AND GO HARD! ”

In another post she shared a video just to clarify how to vote via DESKTOP.

She wrote:

HI CEE-C FAMILY… .

I know we’ve been making those VOTES flow like RIVER NIGER? .

Thank you for the awesome work, the effort and the ginjah. .

.

The video is just to clarify how to do DESKTOP VOTE using your MOBILE PHONE… .

.

Let’s take in the extra 100 DESKTOP VOTES now. .

Simply login, click on Cee-C’s picture and switch to DESKTOP SITE as shown in the VIDEO! . .

god bless you real good! .

.

#WeLiveHere #Ceecnation #bbnaija #ceec #GodsChildfollow @ceec_official

