Julius Agwu Leads MI, Sunny Neji In 2018 Testifier Industry Event — Nigeria Today

Julius Agwu Leads MI, Sunny Neji In 2018 Testifier Industry Event

Ace comedian, Julius D Genius Agwu, who miraculously survived a near-death experience a year ago, will soon share his testimony at an event in Lagos. According to the team of organisers led by comedian Edo Charles, the reason for picking Agwu as ‘ 2018 Testifier’ is not farfetched as he has encountered in different ways […]

The post Julius Agwu Leads MI, Sunny Neji In 2018 Testifier Industry Event appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

