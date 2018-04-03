Julius Agwu pays mom a surprise visit at her farm [Watch] - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Julius Agwu pays mom a surprise visit at her farm [Watch] – Pulse Nigeria



Pulse Nigeria Julius Agwu pays mom a surprise visit at her farm [Watch]

Pulse Nigeria

The ace comedian took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself paying a surprise visit to his mother while she worked on her farm. Published: 2 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · Julius Agwu and his mum doing thanksgiving play. Julius …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

