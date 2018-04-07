 Julius Agwu's Wife Celebrates Him As He Clocks 45 Years - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Julius Agwu’s Wife Celebrates Him As He Clocks 45 Years – Concise News

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Concise News

Julius Agwu's Wife Celebrates Him As He Clocks 45 Years
Concise News
Nigerian singer and comedian, Julius Agwu a.k.a. Julius The Genius Agwu is celebrating his 45th birthday on April 7, 2018. His wife, Ibiere Agwu took to her Instagram page to celebrate him with a heartfelt message. Julius who was away from showbiz for
Julius Agwu Leads MI, Sunny Neji In 2018 Testifier Industry EventLeadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.