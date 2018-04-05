Julius Bio sworn in as new Sierra Leone president — Nigeria Today

Julius Bio sworn in as new Sierra Leone president
Opposition candidate and former military junta leader Julius Bio was sworn in as Sierra Leone’s new president late on Wednesday, just hours after the elections commission announced his victory in a tight run-off poll. He now faces the difficult task of rebuilding the impoverished West African nation’s economy that was dragged down by the world’s […]
