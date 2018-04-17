June 12: Why People May Not Read My Biography – IBB — Nigeria Today

June 12: Why People May Not Read My Biography – IBB

Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has said that Nigerians may not want to read his biography because he cancelled the June 12, 1993 election, adjudged the freest in the nation’s history. He equally said that Nigerians accuse him of cancelling the “freest election” but do not give him credit for organising the “freest election” […]

The post June 12: Why People May Not Read My Biography – IBB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

