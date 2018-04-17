June 12: Why People May Not Read My Biography – IBB — Nigeria Today

June 12: Why People May Not Read My Biography – IBB
Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has said that Nigerians may not want to read his biography because he cancelled the June 12, 1993 election, adjudged the freest in the nation’s history. He equally said that Nigerians accuse him of cancelling the “freest election” but do not give him credit for organising the “freest election” […]
The post June 12: Why People May Not Read My Biography – IBB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
