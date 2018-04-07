 Junior hockey team bus crash in Canada leaves 14 dead and 14 injured, police say - USA TODAY — Nigeria Today
Junior hockey team bus crash in Canada leaves 14 dead and 14 injured, police say – USA TODAY

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Sports


Junior hockey team bus crash in Canada leaves 14 dead and 14 injured, police say
Fourteen people died and 14 more were injured in a crash involving a bus carrying a junior hockey team in Saskatchewan, Canada, and a semi truck, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The RCMP said 28 people, including the driver, were on the
