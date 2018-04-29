 Just 11 really boring encounters people have had with celebrities - Aberdeen Evening Express — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Just 11 really boring encounters people have had with celebrities – Aberdeen Evening Express

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Aberdeen Evening Express

Just 11 really boring encounters people have had with celebrities
Aberdeen Evening Express
In theory, meeting a celebrity might seem like the most exciting thing in the world, but in reality, you're more likely to spot them in the dullest of situations. So when Twitter user John Moe asked for people's “most boring, mundane, inconsequential

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.