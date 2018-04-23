Just in: Arrested Dino Melaye, released — Nigeria Today

Just in: Arrested Dino Melaye, released

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Dino Melaye who was arrested on Monday by the Nigerian Immigration, (NIS) at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has been released.

Reacll that Dino was arrested on his way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government.

Bases for his arrest was not revealed, but newsmen recalled that Police had declared him wanted following the arrest of suspected political thugs who implicated him in Kogi.

However, Senator Shehu Sani made it known to newsmen that the vibrant and eloquent Senator Melaye is back.

Sani’s words, “Dino is back home”.

