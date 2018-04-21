JUST IN | ‘Austin Powers’ Actor Verne Troyer Dead at Age 49 — Nigeria Today

JUST IN | ‘Austin Powers’ Actor Verne Troyer Dead at Age 49

Austin Powers star Verne Troyer has died at the age of 49.

The news was announced via the Austin Powers star’s social media on Saturday.

Along with a photo of the actor, the statement read, “It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude.”

