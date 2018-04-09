Just in: Buhari declares for second term — Nigeria Today

Just in: Buhari declares for second term

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday formally declared his intention to run for the second term, thus ending months of speculation. Buhari told members of his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC that he will seek re-election at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja. APC national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi and the Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa confirmed this while addressing journalists in Abuja after the NEC meeting.

