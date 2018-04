JUST IN: Gov Tambuwal swears in 4 new judges — Nigeria Today

JUST IN: Gov Tambuwal swears in 4 new judges

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday swore in four new judges that would serve in the state High Court and the Sharia Court of Appeal.

Tambuwal, at the ceremony, said that the judges’ appointments followed due process, and all those appointed were qualified legal representatives who merited their positions on the bench.

He said that judicial officers in the state have shown great determination to ensure effective service delivery.

The governor said that since inception of the present administration, he has not received any complaint against judicial officers directly or indirectly from the National Judicial Council (NJC) or the state Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“For about a decade now, there was no appointment of judges in Sokoto State.

“So for us, today’s event is a milestone which will help in strengthening the judiciary.

“I want to assure you and indeed the legislative arm of government of our continued support and cooperation.

“This is essential if we hope to ensure rapid development of democracy in the country,” he said.

While congratulating them, Tambuwal expressed confidence that they would handle their new position of responsibilities with due dignity, integrity and commitment.

Newsmen report that the High Court Judges were: Kabiru Ahmad and Isah Bargaja, while Kasimu Yusuf and Umar Liman Sifawa were sworn in as Khadis of the state Sharia Court of Appeal.

The event was witnessed by Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, Chief Judge, Justice Bello Abass and the Grand Khadi, Abdulkadir Saidu among other dignitaries.

