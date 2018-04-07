JUST IN: Kwara Governor offers N5 million for information on Offa robbery masterminds — Nigeria Today

JUST IN: Kwara Governor offers N5 million for information on Offa robbery masterminds
The police confirmed 17 people killed in the attack.
The post JUST IN: Kwara Governor offers N5 million for information on Offa robbery masterminds appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!