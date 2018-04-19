Just In: PDP Holds Emergence NEC Meeting Today, Amid Concerns Over Third Force — Nigeria Today

Just In: PDP Holds Emergence NEC Meeting Today, Amid Concerns Over Third Force
The leading opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja. The meeting scheduled to hold in at the party’s secretariat by 2pm. Although the agenda of the meeting was not stated, party sources hinted that deliberations would bother around the defections of new members into […]
The post Just In: PDP Holds Emergence NEC Meeting Today, Amid Concerns Over Third Force appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!