Just In: Sen. Dino Melaye Arrested At Abuja Airport — Nigeria Today

Just In: Sen. Dino Melaye Arrested At Abuja Airport

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

APC Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, says he has just been arrested at Abuja’s international airport. According to a tweet the senator posted on his Twitter account Monday morning, he said: “I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement […]

