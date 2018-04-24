 Just In: Senator Melaye Heads To Police — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Senator Dino Melaye has said that he would make himself available to the police authorities today. “I will make myself available to the police today. My resolve to speak the truth and defend the poor masses of NIGERIA is Total. We shall overcome!!!,” he tweeted. The senator representing Kogi West disclosed this via his Facebook […]

