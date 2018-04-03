Just say ‘No’ to condom snorting challenge for social media love — Nigeria Today

Just say ‘No’ to condom snorting challenge for social media love

Teens seeking social media approval for Youtube videos re-birth the painful, dangerous condom snorting challenge. Views and subscribers are the coveted rewards for rubber-snorting Youtube videos.

The post Just say ‘No’ to condom snorting challenge for social media love appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

