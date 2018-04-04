Juve coach Allegri says 3-0 Real defeat difficult to accept - The Star Online — Nigeria Today

Juve coach Allegri says 3-0 Real defeat difficult to accept – The Star Online
|
The Star Online
|
Juve coach Allegri says 3-0 Real defeat difficult to accept
The Star Online
TURIN, Italy (Reuters) – Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said the 3-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid in their Champions league quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday was difficult to take after his side lost a home European tie for the first time in …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!