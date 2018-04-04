 Juve coach Allegri says 3-0 Real defeat difficult to accept - The Star Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Juve coach Allegri says 3-0 Real defeat difficult to accept – The Star Online

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Star Online

Juve coach Allegri says 3-0 Real defeat difficult to accept
The Star Online
TURIN, Italy (Reuters) – Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said the 3-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid in their Champions league quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday was difficult to take after his side lost a home European tie for the first time in

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.