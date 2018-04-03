Juventus Coach Allegri Set To Replace Conte At Chelsea — Nigeria Today

Juventus Coach Allegri Set To Replace Conte At Chelsea

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is set to replace his compatriot, Antonio Conte, who is expected to quit Chelsea at the end of the season. According to Sun UK, the 50-year-old has already expressed his resolve to quit Italian football for a career abroad, preferably in England. He was initially tipped to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal before […]

The post Juventus Coach Allegri Set To Replace Conte At Chelsea appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

